50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

TAILGATING TRADITION: Group of LSU fans holds ‘funeral’ for every bottle of liquor they finish

By Donald Fountain
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “The most important days in a man’s life is the day he is born and the day he realizes why,” Cale Landaiche says reflectively.

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open another bottle at LSU tailgates.(WAFB)

His philosophical musing is universal and timeless. Throughout history, both men and women across the world have contemplated the meaning of life.

RELATED: LSU expects biggest crowd in Tiger Stadium in nearly 2 years for Auburn game

However, it’s not usually an anticipated activity while fans tailgate before a big football game.

But that’s exactly how Landaiche and his friends celebrate every LSU home game.

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open another bottle at LSU tailgates.(WAFB)

“There’s only one thing we can say right now,” Landaiche says, steering the conversation from philosophy back to reality.

“‘Geaux Tigers’ on three.”

“Geaux Tigers,” the men chorus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Cowboys making adjustments ahead of their rivalry game against SLU
Cowboys make adjustments before their rivalry game against Southeastern #McNeese 9.29.21
Cowboys return to "The Hole" in week 5 vs Southeastern
Cowboys return to "The Hole" against Southeastern in Week 5 #McNeese
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
CB Chris Joyce intercepts a pass in practice
#McNeese preparing for UIW PKG
Cowboys head back to Baton Rouge this week to face Southern
#McNeese looking ahead to Southern 9.15.21