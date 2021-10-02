50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2021.

Chyna Ameya Ryans, 20, Beaumont, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 charges).

Damien Christopher Charles, 29, Conroe, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (5 charges); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (5 charges).

Jessica Lynn Arrequin-Billingsly, 31, Westlake: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first; probation detainer.

Sheena Marie Garvin, 36, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000.

Michael Wayne Franklin, 31, Ragley: Probation violation.

Cedrick Gerard Raby, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jonathan Keith Victorian, 40, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

Devin Lamond Levier, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; instate detainer.

Walter Nathaniel Robinson, 41, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.

