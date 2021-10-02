St. Nicholas Center for Children feels strain of employee shortage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Laughs and smiles are a common occurrence over at the St. Nicholas Center For Children. While smiles fill the room, there’s a problem looming just around the corner.

“After everything our city has encountered, we are also feeling the effects of people being relocated and losing quite a big chunk of our team,” said Behavior Analyst Supervisor Rachel Lyons.

Still displaced from Hurricane Laura, St. Nicholas employees are facing staffing concerns.

“I guess we are at about half of what we were before the storm, as far as staff, which makes it really difficult to work with the kids and give them the best possible therapy they can get,” said Human Resources Coordinator Lauren Mullican.

Mullican describes how the center has made changes to its daily operations, adjusting to the staffing shortage.

“We are putting a lot of strain on our higher level therapists, as opposed to our technicians, which is the position that we really need to feel in order to get kids off the waiting list,” Mullican said. “It is pretty challenging for the therapists to supervise and to observe, as well as build one-on-one with the kids.”

Lyons explains that more employees would help in more than one way.

“Every team member that we get on in the technician level is a child that we get to serve off of the waiting list, and that is huge,” Lyons said.

The center said they are looking for someone with a passion for helping children with special needs.

