FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue for Sunday, drier weather by next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered downpours have continued to move across the area this afternoon bringing heavy rain at times, but thankfully they haven’t been as widespread as the last few days. Drier weather is in the forecast thankfully over the next few days and it will be stinking around for a while as high pressure builds in overhead and helps to dry things out.

Any outdoor plans for this evening will have to be very flexible and will have to be monitored closely as showers and even a few storms will pass through from time to time, but just like the last few evenings rain chances will drop and mostly cloudy skies will settle in. Temperatures remain very steady as clouds help to keep the heat trapped in and that means middle 70′s through the evening. Clouds continue to hang around through the overnight hours and it will mean another night above average with lows in the upper 60′s north of I-10 and lower 70′s for areas I-10 south. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible through the morning with mostly cloudy skies settling in for the afternoon as our temperatures will begin to climb. Highs for Sunday will be back into the middle 80′s as sunshine will be a little more prominent as the showers and storms will be more scattered in nature and that will be the start of a drier pattern ahead into next week.

High pressure will build in as we head into Monday afternoon and Tuesday which will set up lower humidity as well as sunny skies heading throughout the second half of next week. The front won’t bring a significant drop in temperatures for our afternoons, but it will be more noticeable through the overnights as lows will go from the lower 70′s to lower 60′s by mid-week. This will give us a chance to dry things out after a very soggy pattern we have been stuck in a will be perfect weather to get out and enjoy by taking walks or having dinner outdoors. Our afternoons will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80′s with a few high clouds passing by from time to time. The dry and sunny pattern looks to go nowhere anytime soon thanks to high pressure building right overhead by late week.

Looking long range not much change is expected with temperatures staying pretty close to average with overnight temperatures slowly warming as winds turning more southerly with time bringing moisture back into the area. Enjoy the nicer weather ahead as it’s well deserved after a very soggy pattern throughout much of this week, we just have to get through Sunday with the scattered storms as the front pushes through. The tropics are staying relatively quiet with no new areas of development expected over the next 5 days. Sam continues to move in the north Atlantic and will be no issue for the United States and the same can be said of Victor as it begins to weaken over the next few days. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

