‘Downtown Market Days’ brings together local businesses, artists and musicians

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in Downtown Lake Charles are joining forces to encourage Southwest Louisiana residents to “shop local, eat local, and enjoy local artists.”

After visiting the “Meet Me at the Market” exhibition at Lake Charles Historic City Hall on the first Saturday of each month, residents can check out “Downtown Market Days,” a new event created by local businesses including Bespoke Hat Co., Corner Market, Stellar Beans and Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp.

“Each business will host local artists and/or musicians,” said co-organizer Kashia Spears of Bespoke Hat Co. “Our goal is to bring more people to the downtown area to shop local, eat local, and enjoy local artists.”

Spears said anyone interested in participating in can contact Bespoke Hat Co. through email, Facebook or Instagram.

“We already have artists lined up in the businesses through December, and look forward to adding even more,” Spears said. “This will be amazing for all the businesses, artists, musicians and vendors in our area. It’s so exciting to see SWLA come alive again after such a long year and a half.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.