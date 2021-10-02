50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘Downtown Market Days’ brings together local businesses, artists and musicians

Downtown Market Days. 1st Saturday of every month. October 2, November 6, December 4. 10 a.m....
Downtown Market Days(Downtown Market Days)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in Downtown Lake Charles are joining forces to encourage Southwest Louisiana residents to “shop local, eat local, and enjoy local artists.”

After visiting the “Meet Me at the Market” exhibition at Lake Charles Historic City Hall on the first Saturday of each month, residents can check out “Downtown Market Days,” a new event created by local businesses including Bespoke Hat Co., Corner Market, Stellar Beans and Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp.

“Each business will host local artists and/or musicians,” said co-organizer Kashia Spears of Bespoke Hat Co. “Our goal is to bring more people to the downtown area to shop local, eat local, and enjoy local artists.”

Spears said anyone interested in participating in can contact Bespoke Hat Co. through email, Facebook or Instagram.

“We already have artists lined up in the businesses through December, and look forward to adding even more,” Spears said. “This will be amazing for all the businesses, artists, musicians and vendors in our area. It’s so exciting to see SWLA come alive again after such a long year and a half.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2021
TDL WEEK 5: St. Mary's 35, DeQuincy 20
TDL WEEK 5: St. Mary's 35, DeQuincy 20
TDL Week 5: St. Louis 30, LaGrange 6
TDL Week 5: St. Louis 30, LaGrange 6
He is currently being held in the Allen Parish Jail on a $425,000 bond.
Allen Parish homicide arrest