50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowboys comeback comes up short against Southeastern

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A comeback by McNeese fell short as the Cowboys lost a Southland Conference contest to Southeastern Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

Southeastern led by as many as 17 points before hanging on for a 38-35 win.

McNeese is now 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in the Southland.

Southeastern is now 1-0 in the Southland and 3-1 overall.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Cowboys making adjustments ahead of their rivalry game against SLU
Cowboys make adjustments before their rivalry game against Southeastern #McNeese 9.29.21
Defensive Tackle Joey McNeely going through drills
Cowboys making adjustments ahead of their rivalry game against SLU
LSU Women's Basketball
Kim Mulkey leads first LSU practice
Cowboys return to "The Hole" in week 5 vs Southeastern
Cowboys return to "The Hole" against Southeastern in Week 5 #McNeese