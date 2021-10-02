Cowboys comeback comes up short against Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A comeback by McNeese fell short as the Cowboys lost a Southland Conference contest to Southeastern Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

Southeastern led by as many as 17 points before hanging on for a 38-35 win.

McNeese is now 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in the Southland.

Southeastern is now 1-0 in the Southland and 3-1 overall.

