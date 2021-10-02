Cowboys comeback comes up short against Southeastern
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A comeback by McNeese fell short as the Cowboys lost a Southland Conference contest to Southeastern Louisiana Saturday afternoon.
Southeastern led by as many as 17 points before hanging on for a 38-35 win.
McNeese is now 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in the Southland.
Southeastern is now 1-0 in the Southland and 3-1 overall.
