Updates on Mallard Cove

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Golfers will soon have a new place to tee up.

Finishing touches are being made on the new Mallard Cove Golf Course.

The project that started over three and a half years ago is finally making some headway.

Mallard Cove will be ready to welcome golfers within the next couple of weeks.

“The golf course design is inspired by golf courses in Scotland. Most people that know, play golf as the home of golf,” said the CEO of Sterling Golf Course Rene Rangel.

The architect of Mallard Cove Jeff Blume told us a lot of work went into this project.

“There were a lot of people who brought this together. Mayor Nic Hunter was a big part of it. Kevin Melton over at Chennault was a big part of it. The staff at the city was a big part of it,” said the architect of Mallard Cove Jeff Blume.

And someone special to the project who’s no longer with us.

“Chad Theiland who donated the property from Morganfield who donated it the day he passed away and that’s a big reason this golf course is here,” Blume said.

Blume said the course is not just for those who play professionally, it’s equipped for those at all levels.

“The course will accommodate all levels of play. It is a championship golf course and it’ll be the longest golf course in the city. It will play as challenging as you want it to play. It’s got all kinds of variety built into the putting surfaces as well,” Blume said.

The next step for the new golf course is the clubhouse.

Bids start next week.

After that, it could take anywhere from a year to a year and a half to complete.

