Touchdown Live: Thursday night scores and highlights

By Brady Renard
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Week five of the 2021 Touchdown Live season kicked off Thursday with only two games in play.

Grand Lake hosted Basile in an important district tilt while Booker T. Washington made the trip from New Orleans to take on Washington-Marion.

The final scores from Thursday can be found below.

Booker T. Washington (N.O.) 21, Washington-Marion 8

Grand Lake 14, Basile 6

