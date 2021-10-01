Touchdown Live: Thursday night scores and highlights

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Week five of the 2021 Touchdown Live season kicked off Thursday with only two games in play.

Grand Lake hosted Basile in an important district tilt while Booker T. Washington made the trip from New Orleans to take on Washington-Marion.

The final scores from Thursday can be found below.

Booker T. Washington (N.O.) 21, Washington-Marion 8

Grand Lake 14, Basile 6

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.