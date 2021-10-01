TDL Week 5: Scores and highlights

Full scoreboard HERE .

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday night will be busy as we head into Week 5 of the high school football season.

There are 19 games tonight as most districts complete their last week of non-district play. District 3-5A and District 4-1A opened play last week.

In our Game of the Week, Welsh hosts undefeated Westlake.

Welsh (3-1) is rolling on a three-game win streak after losing 29-28 to Kinder in their season opener.

Westlake (4-0) hasn’t played a close game yet this year, winning by an average of 27 points per game.

