TDL Week 5: Scores and highlights

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday night will be busy as we head into Week 5 of the high school football season.

There are 19 games tonight as most districts complete their last week of non-district play. District 3-5A and District 4-1A opened play last week.

In our Game of the Week, Welsh hosts undefeated Westlake.

Welsh (3-1) is rolling on a three-game win streak after losing 29-28 to Kinder in their season opener.

Westlake (4-0) hasn’t played a close game yet this year, winning by an average of 27 points per game.

After the games, join us for highlights on Touchdown Live during KPLC 7 News Nightcast at 10 p.m. Then, we’ll have even more highlights online on Touchdown Live Overtime at 11 p.m.

