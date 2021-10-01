SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2021.

Briggitte Renee Reed, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Charles Edward Galbreath III, 40, Westlake: Illegal carrying of weapons; attempted theft under $5,000.

Carolisia Marie Galmore, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; mischief; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rebecca Nicole Benson, 30, Westlake: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Julius Joseph Lebleu, 37, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Paxton Jewell Barnes, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Michael Lamont Jack, 26, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Broderick Nathaniel Zeno, 35, Westlake: Aggravated assault.

Jimmy Leon Thompson, 43, Terrell, TX: First offense DWI; child desertion.

John Willard Biagas Sr., 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Jason Williams, 38, Corpus Christi, TX: Contempt of court; strangulation; failure to register as a sex offender.

Nicholas Ryan Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.

