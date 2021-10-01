50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2021.

Briggitte Renee Reed, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Charles Edward Galbreath III, 40, Westlake: Illegal carrying of weapons; attempted theft under $5,000.

Carolisia Marie Galmore, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; mischief; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rebecca Nicole Benson, 30, Westlake: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Julius Joseph Lebleu, 37, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Paxton Jewell Barnes, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Michael Lamont Jack, 26, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Broderick Nathaniel Zeno, 35, Westlake: Aggravated assault.

Jimmy Leon Thompson, 43, Terrell, TX: First offense DWI; child desertion.

John Willard Biagas Sr., 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Jason Williams, 38, Corpus Christi, TX: Contempt of court; strangulation; failure to register as a sex offender.

Nicholas Ryan Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Rounds of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms around for the weekend, some drier weather by next week
Lake Charles Regional Airport on future projects: “It's exciting times here at the airport.”
El aeropuerto regional de Lake Charles sobre proyectos futuros: “Es un momento emocionante aquí en el aeropuerto”.
Lake Charles Regional Airport on future projects: “It's exciting times here at the airport.”
Lake Charles Regional Airport on future projects: “It’s exciting times here at the airport.”
Lake Charles Regional Airport on future projects: “It's exciting times here at the airport.”
Lake Charles Regional Airport on future projects: “It's exciting times here at the airport.”