State officials push back on President Biden’s banking transaction policy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New policies under President Biden’s American Families Plan would take a closer look at your banking transactions in an effort to close the tax gap, but some state officials are pushing back, calling the move “one of the largest infringements of data privacy in our nation’s history.”

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder signed a letter along with nearly 20 other state treasurers in protest.

That letter was sent to Washington last week, and it claims the policy would put a strain on customer privacy, data security and overall safety of the banking system, as it would give the IRS more access into the wallets of Americans.

The American Families Plan Tax Compliance Agenda works to find those not reporting all their income on their taxes.

“The primary goal is to be able to identify people that are basically trying to hide money,” tax accountant LaShawnda Guillory said. “So, it won’t hurt your average taxpayer. It’s just going to create a scope on those people that are deliberately hiding income.”

Guillory explains that our current tax system is outdated, and this plan would give the IRS easier access to identify tax corruption.

The IRS wants to track transactions over $600 across all platforms of banking including checking accounts, savings accounts and banking apps like Venmo and Cash App.

“The problem is, again, you’re throwing the baby out with the bathwater. I mean, you’re talking paychecks and mortgage checks and tuition payments for schools.” Louisiana Sate Treasurer John Schroder said. “The federal government wants people who are supposed to pay their taxes, to pay their taxes - I get that. But it’s not my problem. It’s not your problem. and you know, you’re going to punish a hundred percent of people to get to a few? That’s ridiculous.”

Schroder said he fears privacy may be at risk with this new policy.

“We’re on a constant hack everyday in Louisiana and so is the IRS,” Schroder said. “And they’ve not proven at all that they have the technology to protect your data.”

He adds this plan also puts an extra burden on financial institutions, as they would have to share customers’ private bank information with the IRS.

Rep. Mike Johnson agrees.

“I can tell you the bankers back in Louisiana are deeply concerned about it,” Johnson said. “They don’t think it would be workable. The amount of oversight and the amount of reporting that they would be making to federal bureaucrats - it’s really unconscionable.”

The plan estimates the tax gap could shrink by 10% - raising $700 billion in additional tax collections over the next decade and, overall, increase the federal tax revenue.

