Overturned tractor-trailer lets dozens of cows loose on I-10.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -An unusual crash shut down I-10 west near Highway 171 in the predawn hours Friday morning.

“I started hearing gunshots, and I thought, I’m like, oh my god, I wonder if they are chasing a criminal or something,” said Diane Alexander.

It wasn’t a criminal; instead, it was cows on the loose.

“I came out of my room at about 3:30 or 4, and was sitting out here and saw all the cop cars, the lights, and it was lit up from 171 all the way over to right up here, then back over this way to the Opelousas Street exit,” she said.

A truck carrying dozens of cows overturned on interstate 10 around 2:30 Friday morning.

“Unfortunately, some of the cattle died at the scene,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “They were injured in the crash, and we did have to euthanize some of them because of their injuries.”

Mancuso tells 7 News some others were euthanized to protect public safety.

“We were worried that they were going to get in traffic, and an 18 wheeler had already run over one cow that had gotten loose,” he said. “And obviously, you can imagine the damage that a cow could do to a car and public safety.”

It was a tough decision, but the Livestock Division decided using tranquilizer darts on the cows presented additional risks.

“The time it takes for them to get into their system, they still could have run out and been a threat to traffic,” he said.

Mancuso tells us they were able to save a majority of the animals.

“Luckily before all the major traffic started flowing in the morning, they had basically rounded up and brought about 75 or 76 of them to safety and had them loaded up, and we put them in some farms in the local area until the owner can come pick them up.”

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries but is okay.

According to a press release, speed is suspected to be a factor in Friday morning’s crash.

All lanes are open I-10 West at US 171. Congestion remains minimal from this incident. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.