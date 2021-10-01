“Movies Under the Stars” canceled tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to the continuing rain and saturated ground conditions at Prien Lake Park, the “Movies Under the Stars” feature, “The Wizard of Oz,” has been canceled tonight, Oct. 1, 2021.

There are still three more features left this fall for “Movies Under the Stars:”

Oct. 8 - “The Haunted Mansion”

Oct. 15 - “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

Oct. 22 - “Halloweentown”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.