50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

“Movies Under the Stars” canceled tonight

Movies Under the Stars
Movies Under the Stars(City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to the continuing rain and saturated ground conditions at Prien Lake Park, the “Movies Under the Stars” feature, “The Wizard of Oz,” has been canceled tonight, Oct. 1, 2021.

There are still three more features left this fall for “Movies Under the Stars:”

  • Oct. 8 - “The Haunted Mansion”
  • Oct. 15 - “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
  • Oct. 22 - “Halloweentown”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Michael Patrick
Kinder man accused of killing Oberlin motorcyclist
Authorities searching for Moss Bluff hit and run suspect
Authorities searching for Moss Bluff hit and run suspect
Rounds of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms around for the weekend, some drier weather by next week
Lake Charles Regional Airport on future projects: “It's exciting times here at the airport.”
El aeropuerto regional de Lake Charles sobre proyectos futuros: “Es un momento emocionante aquí en el aeropuerto”.