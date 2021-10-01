Lake Charles Regional Airport on future projects: “It’s exciting times here at the airport.”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A quick 360 view of the passenger terminal over at Lake Charles Regional Airport, and you’ll probably notice a familiar face.

“We’re actually cutting a ribbon today on a new company out here at the airport,” said Executive Director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport, Heath Allen.

Common Grounds Coffee Shop.

“I’m excited about all of this, just ready, preparing a lot, and just to bring my absolute best forward.”

As owner Michele Williams tells 7 News, there are some new additions.

“I took some time off doing this pandemic, went to school, did some different things, learned a lot of different techniques with coffee, but also critiqued and changed the menu, so you’ll notice that a lot of the bar drinks will have aviation names, taking me back to my career,” She said. “A lot of the foods are going to stay the same.

But, there is also a new addition.

“The bar will be open officially, hopefully in one week, she said. “But we’ve got a lot of great things; we have a fantastic bar menu, it’s amazing.”

But that’s not the only thing Williams is bringing to the airport; as Allen explains; they are also opening a gift shop.

“One thing led to another, fortunately, we’re sort of over the hump with the pandemic, passenger numbers are coming back, and today we’re opening up both a gift shop and common ground coffee shop, which will be run by Michele Williams,” he said.

When it comes to the future of the airport, he tells me they’re working on several projects.

“So we’re already in the process of establishing two additional passenger loading bridges,” he said. “So we’ll have gates one through four here at the airport.”

But there is also an improvement project that will keep you dry from the unpredictable weather in Southwest Louisiana.

“We’ve got a large canopy project that is really going to transform the front of the terminal buildings,” he said. “It’s over a $4 million project to put canopies out front, so during inclement weather, like we’re having today, you’re not unloading bags and that sort of thing in the rain.

Allen said the pandemic and the hurricanes opened up a lot of opportunities for funding sources they didn’t have before.

