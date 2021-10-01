KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Registration for KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree begins October 4th. This year, families and the elderly will register online at https://saangeltree.org/. Registration is open to anyone in need in Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Beauregard and Allen Parishes. If you are unable to apply online, please call Lt. Roslyn Morrison at 337-936-4463.

If you would like to adopt an Angel this year, you can select a child or adult by clicking here https://saangeltree.org/. Collection boxes will be set up in the community beginning on November 26th.

Like to help? Individuals and groups are needed to sort items in our warehouse. If you would like to volunteer, please call Lt. Roslyn Morrison at 337-936-4463.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.