Kinder man accused of killing Oberlin motorcyclist

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Kinder man has been arrested after being accused of killing a motorcyclist in Oberlin on Aug. 13, 2021, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Doug Hebert says their investigation showed that the victim, Christopher Hebert, was parked on the side of the road and had an encounter with Michael Patrick who was standing in the roadway. Detectives say that at some point during the encounter, Patrick shot Hebert in the head.

Patrick was arrested near his residence on an outstanding bench warrant on Aug. 16, 2021, and was being held until trial.

On Sept. 29, Patrick was additionally charged with second-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Allen Parish Jail on a $425,000 bond.

