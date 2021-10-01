I-10 W closed at Hwy 171 due to accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound at the North Martin Luther King Highway exit is closed due to an accident, according to DOTD.

However, the overturned truck isn’t what’s shutting down I-10, it’s the cows the truck was transporting.

The cows have escaped onto I-10 and into the neighborhood nearby. Multiple agencies are on the scene and authorities say at least one cow has been struck by a vehicle.

Traffic is being diverted at the I-210 exit.

I-10 West remains closed at US 171 (North Martin Luther King Highway) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at the i-10/I-210. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.