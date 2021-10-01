50/50 Thursdays
I-10 W closed at Hwy 171 due to accident

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound at the North Martin Luther King Highway exit is closed due to an accident, according to DOTD.

However, the overturned truck isn’t what’s shutting down I-10, it’s the cows the truck was transporting.

The cows have escaped onto I-10 and into the neighborhood nearby. Multiple agencies are on the scene and authorities say at least one cow has been struck by a vehicle.

Traffic is being diverted at the I-210 exit.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

