FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms around for the weekend, some drier weather by next week

Rain chances remain high once again (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a very similar start to the morning as the last few days with low cloud cover and some patchy fog but relatively quiet conditions with mostly dry conditions. As we move forward through the morning expect scattered showers to develop and move to the north and east and we may also see a few heavy downpours and storms from time to time. You’ll have to keep the rain gear handy through the weekend as well with the threat of rain continuing ahead of our cold front.

Temperatures slowly warm with downpours arriving at times (KPLC)

Temperatures are off to a nice start with many areas sitting in the lower to middle 70′s and we can expect these to hold pretty steady through sunrise as clouds continue to build as well as the rain chances. Much like the last few days we can expect scattered showers to develop throughout the morning turning into more widespread rain into the early afternoon before slowly tapering off through the evening. Grab the rain gear before you head out the door however as the rain will be heavy at times and for areas where the storms pass over for an extended period of time there could be some flooding concerns especially if it comes down in a short period of time. Some sunshine will mix in with the clouds from time to time like on our Thursday and that will allow temperatures to reach the lower 80′s through late afternoon. Evening plans will have to be monitored especially if they are outdoors but the rain should slowly subside through the later evening hours and giving us a pretty good evening for Friday Night Football.

Weather not the best if you are heading out to the McNeese Football game (KPLC)

Unfortunately, our weekend doesn’t look to be much drier as showers and storms continue to move through in rounds and that could pose an issue for weekend plans so make sure to have an alternative to move any outdoor plans inside. McNeese Football is at home and for any who are trying to head out to catch the game will need to bring the rain jacket or poncho as rain looks to be more widespread for the tailgate and the start of the game with more scattered downpours to end the game. More of the same can be expected heading into Sunday as well as we await the arrival of a cold front that will be moving in for our Monday. Temperatures each afternoon will hold steady in the lower to middle 80′s and that will be a common theme for much of next week behind the front. Thankfully drier weather is in the forecast and we just have to get through the next few days and then we can focus on plenty of sunshine through next week.

Some drier weather is back in the forecast for next week (KPLC)

Sunshine will be making a full return for the majority of next week with just a few clouds passing by from time to time and the biggest change will be a slight drop in humidity and in our overnight temperatures. While overnights have been consistent in the lower 70′s this week and through the weekend we will see lows dropping back into the middle 60′s. A refreshing change in the forecast and that will be a welcome sight heading over the course of the next week. Looking at the tropics we still have Major Hurricane Sam churning to the south and east of Bermuda, which will pass very close but will stay east of any direct impacts. Tropical Storm Victor is continuing to grain strength as well and should become a hurricane later today or over the weekend. No tropical issues for Southwest Louisiana or the gulf we will just have to get through the showers and storms. Have a great Friday and weekend!

Two storms in the Atlantic and neither pose a threat to SWLA (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

