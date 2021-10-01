First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers will continue through the weekend, drier weather arrives Monday!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The overall weather pattern is not going to change much through Sunday and that means more rain is likely. It may not be as widespread each day, but there could be some locally heavy rain in spots. And now that the ground is saturated it will not take much to cause flooding. The short-term models that handled the forecast well the past few days do not show widespread significant rainfall Saturday. But scattered showers and storms are possible anytime, so I am leaving the rain chance at 60% through Sunday.

Please keep an eye on the sky and obviously you should use our First Alert Weather App to track the rain. And remember that streets flood much quicker now due to debris in the drainage systems.

By the end of the weekend a slow moving cold front will approach our area. This will keep rain chances elevated at the 60% range through Sunday. If you have outdoor plans it would be best to have an indoor alternative in case it rains, but don’t cancel your plans unless rain is a no-go.

Now some good news, a cold front looks to arrive early next week; and I’ve told you that all week. But the difference now is that it looks like we may actually see somewhat cooler air arrive with the front! Still not as cool as last week, but low to mid 60s for morning lows may arrive as early as Monday or Tuesday of next week.

The models are now also showing an upper level dropping in behind the front and that could mean clouds with occasional showers if that plays out. For now I am leaving rain out of the forecast, but that too may change with time as the forecast evolves.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week. However we are monitoring hurricane Sam located over the central Atlantic Ocean, but it is expected to turn north and threaten no land areas.

