COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 1, 2021 - Hospitalizations continue to decrease

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases in Region 5 is at 576, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The seven-day total for new COVID-19 deaths in Region 5 is at 25, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 16 to September 22 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 16 to September 22.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 30.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 30.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,373 new cases.

· 39 new deaths.

· 838 patients hospitalized (29 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 45 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 103 new cases.

· 3 new deaths (2 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 64 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 63 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 29 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

