Authorities searching for Moss Bluff hit and run suspect

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a hit and run suspect.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the incident occurred at the intersection of Parish Rd. and Pinecone Dr. in Moss Bluff around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Detectives say a truck ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck a car. The suspect then fled the scene, heading north on Parish Rd.

The truck is described as a light-colored Dodge Dakota, possibly a 2005 model. The truck will likely have damage to the front end.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the truck seen in the photograph, or anyone with information related to the case to contact the lead investigator Sgt. Casey Steech at 491-3846 and reference case number 21-116330.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.