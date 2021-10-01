50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Acadian Ambulance begins paying those who take training course

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A national and local labor shortage continues to put a stress on ambulance services. That’s forcing Acadian Ambulance Services to come up with an innovative solution to the persistent problem.

“This leads to our employees having to work overtime, spending more time away from their family, as well as putting a strain on the system across our community, our state, our nation,” said Community Relations Supervisor, Billy Vincent. “We are trying to relieve that by offering to pay people to go to class to become an EMT.”

Attempting to expedite the training process, this is a condensed training course, lasting only seven weeks and held at a local facility.

“We’ll actually pay $11 an hour for you to go to class, earn your license, get hired on with Acadian and get a pay raise from there to work as an EMT on an ambulance,” Vincent said.

Acadian is going as far as waving tuition fees, according to Vincent.

“This is the first time we are doing this, and we are trying to get more people in the seats to become EMT’s to help with the shortage,” Vincent said.

Registration ends on Oct. 15, and classes start on Nov. 1.

There are 24 out of 30 seats for the course remaining. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Gale Benson, New Orleans Pelicans Owner
Despite continual offers, Benson says ‘there is no way’ Pelicans will be sold
Acadian Ambulance Services begins paying those who take training course
Acadian training
As more rain comes down, the situation in parts of Topsy and Ragley appear precarious as flood...
Roads in Ragley, Topsy underwater due to flooding
As more rain comes down, the situation in parts of Topsy and Ragley appear precarious as flood...
Roads in Ragley, Topsy underwater due to flooding