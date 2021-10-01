Acadian Ambulance begins paying those who take training course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A national and local labor shortage continues to put a stress on ambulance services. That’s forcing Acadian Ambulance Services to come up with an innovative solution to the persistent problem.

“This leads to our employees having to work overtime, spending more time away from their family, as well as putting a strain on the system across our community, our state, our nation,” said Community Relations Supervisor, Billy Vincent. “We are trying to relieve that by offering to pay people to go to class to become an EMT.”

Attempting to expedite the training process, this is a condensed training course, lasting only seven weeks and held at a local facility.

“We’ll actually pay $11 an hour for you to go to class, earn your license, get hired on with Acadian and get a pay raise from there to work as an EMT on an ambulance,” Vincent said.

Acadian is going as far as waving tuition fees, according to Vincent.

“This is the first time we are doing this, and we are trying to get more people in the seats to become EMT’s to help with the shortage,” Vincent said.

Registration ends on Oct. 15, and classes start on Nov. 1.

There are 24 out of 30 seats for the course remaining. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.