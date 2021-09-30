SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 29, 2021.

Jamarcus Malik Brown, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; probation detainer.

Armorian Demond Hadnot, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Trenton Bryce Musser, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Carron Royal Lands, 55, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Rolando Javier Sandoval, 36, Denton, TX: Out of state detainer.

Michael Dewayne Joyce, 28, Lake Charles: Prohibited activities and sanctions.

Lawrence Rebardi, 37, Sulphur: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Jackie Douglas Dickey, 51, Jennings: Contractor fraud under $1,000; exploitation of the informed; theft under $25,000.

Jacob Paul Perry, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Dandre Jerome Lambert, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jacob Derrell Goings, 27, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Meggan Danielle Nix, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Jamien Joseph Watkins, 22, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Darterious Kemon Bartie, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon (3 charges); battery of a police officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a stolen firearm; monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Seth Ivan Brown, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Jamine Richmond, 19, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges).

Briggitte Renee Reed, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

