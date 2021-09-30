Search ensues for missing homeless woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing woman, but they say they have exhausted all of their leads.

Roberta Cedillo, known as Bobbie, has been missing since June. Bobbie is homeless, but is well-known by Water’s Edge staff, friends and family, along with local law enforcement and hospital staff. They are all worried about what has happened to her.

Bobbie was last seen on June 19, and her boyfriend filed a missing person’s report on June 21. Ever since the report was filed, the Calcaseiu Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working to try to find Bobbie.

“We know that she was picked up by Lake Charles Police on the 18th and brought her to a local hospital,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “She got out of the hospital on the 19th. We have video surveillance that shows her alive and well on the 19th.”

Bobbie was a regular at Water’s Edge, a homeless ministry in Lake Charles. Jennifer Hawkes, a volunteer at Water’s Edge, said it is not uncommon for some of the Water’s Edge regulars to go off the grid but not Bobbie.

“A lot of our homeless, because of the situations they’re in, they may disappear for a day or two or a month, but Bobbie never did,” Hawkes said. “If she was gone, or something ever happened, she was still in contact.”

Sheriff Mancuso agrees that it’s unusual for Bobbie to disappear like this.

“It’s kind of odd for her to drop off the face of the Earth, which is really what happened,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso adds that no matter the state or past of Bobbie, or anybody reported missing, they are working hard to find her.

“She’s a human being, and we take every measure we can, regardless of their status in our society or their criminal record. When somebody reports somebody missing, we actively go out and try to find leads and try to find those people,” Mancuso said.

The staff at Water’s Edge say they miss her dearly, and just want Bobbie back.

“Just because she’s homeless, she’s still a human being. She’s somebody’s someone. She has family, friends, and we’re all worried about her,” Hawkes said.

Hawkes said Bobbie was very polite and very outgoing.

“Very big personality. You always knew when Bobbie was around, and we miss that, so we need to find her,” Hawkes said.

Sheriff Mancuso said that the Sheriff’s office has investigated 39 missing people’s cases this year. All but two of those people are unaccounted for- Bobbie, and one other man.

The male that is unaccounted for had an encounter with the Sheriff’s office the night he was reported missing. They had a warrant for his arrest, and he ran into the woods when he encountered officers.

Mancuso said he suspects this man does not want to be found, but he can’t necessarily say the same for Bobbie. He says they are just not sure about her case.

Water’s Edge staff is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that will lead to Bobbie.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3715.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.