Lake Charles mayor receives Governmental Tourism Leadership Award

The City of Lake Charles says the award was garnered through Mayor Hunter demonstrating...
The City of Lake Charles says the award was garnered through Mayor Hunter demonstrating consistent vision and passion for developing partnerships with Visit Lake Charles and other tourism-related entities to promote Lake Charles as a desirable destination for leisure visitation.((Source: KPLC))
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has received the Shining Example Award for Governmental Tourism Leadership from the Southeast Tourism Society at its Shining STS 2021 Connections Conference.

The City of Lake Charles says the award was garnered through Mayor Hunter demonstrating consistent vision and passion for developing partnerships with Visit Lake Charles and other tourism-related entities to promote Lake Charles as a desirable destination for leisure visitation.

Mayor Hunter on receiving the award:

“I wake up every single day and ask myself how my team can be part of a solution or movement or positive initiative to make the City of Lake Charles become a better version of itself from brick-and-mortar to the cultural fabric that makes up our collective identity. So, to be honored with the Governmental Tourism Leadership Award means so much to me because all the hard work that our partners and everyone in the community have put forth is being recognized by such a longstanding and prestigious tourism organization.”

