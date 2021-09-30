Lake Arthur woman found dead in house fire

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman was found dead in a house fire that is currently being investigated by State Fire Marshal deputies.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says the Lake Arthur Fire Department responded to the fire near Calcasieu Ave. and 6th St. at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Firefighters located the body of an elderly woman that is believed to have been the 92-year-old resident of the home. The Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office has not yet officially identified the individual or the cause of death.

Deputies determined that the fire began in the bedroom of the home and while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, evidence of improper electrical wiring in multiple areas of the home was found.

