Inn at the Isle of Capri Lake Charles being demolished.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From a close shot, you see bricks and pieces of metal hanging.

To many, it might just look like an emptied building, but slowly start to zoom out, and you’ll quickly realize that’s not just any random building.

“I think the Inn hotel was originally built back in around 95 I believe,” said Senior Vice president and General Manager Jeff Favre.

The Inn at the Isle of Capri in Lake Charles.

“There’s no doubt that you know there’s been a lot of great memories that have been had from guests in the past, I mean, it’s been here, it was the first hotel that was built, it was prior to the tower hotel which is the one that’s adjacent to the water,” he said.

Flash forward to Wednesday, Favre gave 7 news insight as to what would become of the building.

“Unfortunately, you know, the damage that was sustained from Hurricanes Laura and Delta was too extensive to really remodel it,” he said. “We looked into selling it and just the cost was too high of a burden for anyone to make an investment into it, so we believe that the best thing to do at this time is to demolish it.”

As he explains, the demolition will take approximately nine to twelve weeks.

“The reason for the length of time is that most of the materials are being recycled through the demo process,” he added.

But now, the question remains, what will that space become?

“Once demoed completely it will be converted into parking for our casino guests.”

The casino he is referring to is the new Horseshoe Casino, Caesars Entertainments replacement for the old Isle of Capri.

“I think that you know, once we come back with the new product of the Horseshoe and we will reopen, that, you know, I guess we’ll once again have great memories to have.”

When it comes to the demolition of the Inn, workers are removing the outer shell of the building right now.

They are still shooting for a fall 2022 opening for the new horseshoe casino.

