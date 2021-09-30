50/50 Thursdays
Hometown Hero - Kent LeDoux

By John Bridges
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cattle ranching has been a part of Southwest Louisiana’s rich history for over a century. Dating back to the 1860s, the Gray Ranch in Ged, just south of Vinton has been a long time producer of cattle.

“Most people would be shocked to know how large of an impact ranching has in our local economy as well as state economy,” said LeDoux.

LeDoux is ranch manager at Gray and has been doing it over 40 years.

“The American public has become too far removed from where our food and fiber is produced. Somehow through education, we need to bring that back, so there’s a clear understanding.”

LeDoux is joining the group of men who taught him in his youth, to continue the tradition of training FFA and 4H club members.

“I’m proud to say that we produced many state and national champions from right here in SWLA. Many went on to become college champions. Even some today are still PRCA or professional champions right here from this area.”

LeDoux stays involved with today’s youth in training them the ways of the ranch.

“I know that made an impression on me and I would just like to pay it forward, with working with the youth of today.”

LeDoux is retiring from his job at Gray Ranch after more than four decades.

