Historic City hall expands Charlestown Farmers Market with “Meet Me at the Market”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center is launching a new series to expand upon the Charlestown Farmers Market beginning this fall.

“Meet Me at the Market” will kick off on Saturday, October 2, and continue the first Saturday of each month on the grounds of Historic City Hall.

The Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana is teaming up with local art vendors and the Charlestown Farmers Market to provide even more entertainment and shopping opportunities. A total of nearly forty local artists and farmers market vendors are expected to bring out their best offerings, placing them on a gingham tablecloth for the public’s enjoyment.

Activities will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

“A string of natural disasters and an ongoing global pandemic have impacted our community in so many ways. One, in particular, is the impact all of these events have brought to our festival and event culture for which we are so well know. As recovery continues and people look for ways to safely get back out into the community, we’ve seen the demand grow for larger outdoor markets as an alternative to indoor crowds we’re accustomed to seeing during regular festival seasons. Adding pop up restaurants and musicians is another way to allow these vendors to earn income, as well as entertain the crowds,” says Mayor Nic Hunter.

The series will also include food trucks, food booths, live music, arts/crafts, along with all your favorite baked goods, fruits, vegetables, and handmade items that you have come to expect at the Charlestown Farmers Market.

“When you go to the Farmers Market, you can talk to the person who grew those fruits and vegetables or the person who made that jelly or soap, and you can ask them questions about their process or their ingredients,” says Matt Young, director of cultural affairs for the City of Lake Charles. “More importantly, you know that your dollars are going back into the local economy, helping to support our neighbors and ensuring that southwest Louisiana farmers can continue to do the work they do.”

While visiting the Center, you’ll also be able to see “High Flying and Living Large: The Paintings of James Michalopoulos,” which features fifty colorful and energetic compositions that span the artist’s career. Michalopoulos is New Orleans’ most recognized living artist.

You can also see “Hit Me with your Best Shot,” a national competition of photographs of birds found across the U.S. in the second-floor gallery.

“Something Old, Something New” in the first-floor gallery showcases the Artisans’ Gallery’s most recent collection of work.

The Arts and Cultural Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.