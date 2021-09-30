FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern continues, rain chances high through the weekend

Rain chances remain high for the weekend (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some sunshine returned for our Wednesday afternoon after the morning showers and storms which was a nice way to end the day, but our rain chances are returning as we move throughout our Thursday. We may see some sunshine peaking through the clouds early this morning but it will be short lived as showers and storms look to return by mid-morning and pick up through the afternoon.

Make sure to take a little extra time heading off to work and school this morning as fog is developing across the area and lowering our visibility at times so make sure to use the low beams if you encounter any dense fog. It will burn off as the morning goes on and will be replaced with isolated showers and storms turning more scattered to widespread in nature as we move closer to lunchtime and the early afternoon. Heavy downpours will once again be the primary concern with frequent lighting in some of the strongest storms. Of course with the heaviest rainfall ponding on the roadways could be an issue, but models continue to show the storms moving, which would be good news as flooding doesn’t look to be a big concern. Temperatures will struggle to warm as clouds and rain keep them in check but with a little sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s once again. Keep the rain gear nearby and as always the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the latest on the radar.

Our soggy pattern doesn’t look to go anywhere through Friday and the weekend as we are awaiting the arrival of a very slow moving cold front that is set to arrive into early next week. For Friday Night Football and any plans you may have outdoors through the weekend we will need to keep an eye to the sky as scattered showers and storms move through the area. While it won’t be a complete washout any one day the threat for the downpours will be with us just about anytime and much like what has been the case throughout this week they will come in rounds with breaks in between. Temperatures stay rather pleasant thankfully as highs stay steady in the lower to middle 80′s as sunshine remains limited. Drier weather is on the way for Southwest Louisiana through the middle of next week as high pressure builds a little closer.

Looking into the second half of the ten day forecast our cold front will move through during the day on Monday bringing a few showers and storms, but also the drier weather we are all looking for. Sunshine looks to return as we head into Tuesday and the majority of next week with some lower humidity making it feel a little more comfortable outside. We won’t see the cool down we did last time around as highs are steady in the lower to middle 80′s but the overnight temperatures will be comfortable in the middle 60′s. The tropics still remain active in the Atlantic with Major Hurricane Sam as it moves close to the Leeward Islands and will eventually curve back into the open waters. We have a new Tropical Storm as well in Victor off the coast of Africa, but this too will move to the north. No worries for Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf over the coming days from the tropics, but make sure to keep the rain gear handy with the scattered storms around.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

