Cowboys making adjustments ahead of their rivalry game against SLU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are getting ready for their week five rivalry game against the Southeastern Lions. They’re 0-1 in conference play but they’re hoping to change their fortune come Saturday in ‘The Hole.’

“I think we have an opportunity to have a good football team, but that has to translate from the practice field to Saturday’s and we’ve been inconsistent with that and so we’re charging ourselves right now with being prepared to play with energy, with high effort and a mental capacity that eliminates the mental mistakes that cost us last week,” said McNeese head coach Frank Wilson.

What cost the Cowboys a win last week were the same things that have added up all season: third-down miscues and giving up big plays. McNeese also had two turnovers in the game. Quarterback Cody Orgeron looks forward to fixing those mistakes against Southeastern.

“Ball security number one for sure we had a couple of turnovers especially there at the end,” said Orgeron. “Very costly turnovers there at the end of the game there in Hammond. They’re a great football team led by a great coach we respect them, but you know we just have to learn from those mistakes and move on a make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again this Saturday.”

The Pokes defense will be charged with slowing down the No. 3 offense in the FCS. Southeastern’s Senior quarterback Cole Kelley has been the catalyst of that unit, throwing for over 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns this season.

McNeese defensive tackle Joey McNeely said the defense needs to apply pressure and force turnovers. To add to the motivation, former McNeese defensive coordinator and head coach Kirby Bruchhaus was at practice talking to head coach Frank Wilson and the team to offer some wisdom before the game.

“I feel pretty confident in our defensive line. Our front seven,” McNeely said. “Three or four turnovers I think we should be in the driver seat to win the game, but we have to do our part and force it. The defensive line it starts with us really so bunches, turnovers, interceptions any of that.”

The Cowboys are set to kick off against Southeastern on Saturday at 12 p.m.

