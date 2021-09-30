COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 30, 2021 - New statewide cases below 900 for first time since July

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, new statewide COVID-19 cases have dropped below 900 for the first time since July 8 (789).

New COVID-19 cases in Region 5 are sitting at 54, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 16 to September 22 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 16 to September 22.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 27.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 872 new cases.

· 49 new deaths.

· 867 patients hospitalized (85 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 45 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 54 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 69 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 34 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

