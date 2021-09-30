Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 30, 2021 - New statewide cases below 900 for first time since July

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, new statewide COVID-19 cases have dropped below 900 for the first time since July 8 (789).

New COVID-19 cases in Region 5 are sitting at 54, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 16 to September 22 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 16 to September 22.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 27.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 872 new cases.

· 49 new deaths.

· 867 patients hospitalized (85 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 45 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 54 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 69 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 34 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

