50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

10-month-old is 1 of 2 children who were thrown from the bridge, authorities have said
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

City gives update on fire station hurricane repairs
City gives update on Lake Charles fire station hurricane repairs
City gives update on fire station hurricane repairs
Update on fire station repairs
Roberta Cedillo, known as Bobbie, has been missing since June. Bobbie is homeless, but is...
Search ensues for missing homeless woman
The report focuses on incident reports related to Hurricane Ida - three facilities where they...
VIDEO: The report focuses on incident reports related to Hurricane Ida - three facilities where they