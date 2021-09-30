Congress avoids partial shutdown, approves $28.6 billion in disaster relief for La. and others

50/50 Thursdays
The passage of the legislation not only averted the partial shutdown, but it also allows the government to continue to be funded through Dec. 3.
By Davon Cole
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Congress passing legislation Thursday to avoid a partial federal shutdown, Louisiana and other states may soon receive much-needed disaster relief.

According to the Associated Press, the House approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote not long after Senate passage in a 65-35 vote.

The passage of the legislation not only averted the partial shutdown, but it also allows the government to continue to be funded through Dec. 3.

The bill has since been sent to the desk of President Joe Biden, and if signed, Louisiana and other states hit by natural disasters are looking at approximately $28.6 billion in disaster relief, according to the AP. However, there’s no word on how much Louisiana will receive.

“Louisiana will finally get the disaster relief we need,” U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) said. “This is critical for our communities and people to rebuild their lives. It took too long, especially for those in southwest Louisiana, but getting this done is a huge win for our state.”

