City gives update on Lake Charles fire station hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When it rains outside, it rains inside the Central Lake Charles Fire Station.

“We did some work around it, some temporary stuff, until they could go back and do the permanent work, but if you catch a hard enough rain, it’s probably not going to hold up the way we want it to hold up,” said City Administrator John Cardone.

Water puddles are on the floor and numerous trash cans line the rooms trying to catch leaks as it pours rain into the building. Cardone said when it comes to repairs, this is a similar situation compared to so many others in Southwest Louisiana.

“The materials are high, there is a shortage of materials, the labor and getting bids,” Cardone said. “All of us have to go through a bid process. You have to follow state bid law in order to get these projects. We are dealing with insurance companies. Once you get through insurance, you have to deal with FEMA. You have to follow FEMA guidelines in order to get reimbursement from FEMA.”

As one of the 200 city establishments damaged in Hurricane Laura, Cardone explains construction on all six of the fire stations is a lengthy work in progress when making permanent repairs.

“Then you go through a process to put the permanent roof on, and that is where we’re at. Like I said, three of the roofs of the fire stations are on. Now we are going after bid packages to work on the interior,” Cardone said.

Construction on the roof is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.