Calcasieu Housing Department accepting Section 8 waiting list applications beginning Oct. 11

CPPJ changes peddling ordinance
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Housing Department will begin accepting applications for the Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list from Oct. 11 through Oct. 14.

Any Calcasieu Parish resident can apply, but upon receiving assistance, recipients will have to live outside the city limits.

Section 8 tenants must qualify as a family, as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and must also meet specific income limits and other qualifications to be considered for the program.

For eligibility requirements and other information about the Section 8/HCV Voucher Program, visit calcasieuparish.gov/section8.

Here is a list of locations where you can submit an application:

  • Monday, Oct. 11: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Church of God in Christ, 621 S. Grand Ave., DeQuincy
  • Tuesday, Oct. 12: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles
  • Wednesday, Oct. 13: 8 a.m. - noon, Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles
  • Thursday, Oct. 14: 8 a.m. - noon, Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles.

Each applicant will need to provide a valid driver’s license or photo ID and the social security cards of all members of the household.

Additionally, any Calcasieu Parish property owners who are interested in becoming landlords with the Section 8/HCV Program are encouraged to call 337-721-4030, ext. 5119.

You can call the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Housing Department at 337-721-4030 with questions and for additional information.

