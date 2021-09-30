6 nursing home patients who died in Ida evacuation identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six nursing home patients who died in the evacuation to a warehouse in Tangipahoa have been identified by officials.

Six of those storm-related victims have been identified as:

Sharon French, 59

Timothy Porter, 52

Thomas Becnel, 77

Randolph Blankenship, 61

Catherine Williams, 75

Donald Uzee, 84

Nearly 850 nursing home patients were evacuated to a warehouse before Hurricane Ida. Residents described deplorable, inhumane conditions at the facility.

Fifteen patients evacuated to the warehouse died in total. Seven of those deaths have been classified as storm-related.

Four people died while in the shelter. Three more died after the evacuation.

