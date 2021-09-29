Woman battling cancer shares her story

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -For many, the month of October marks the start of Fall and Halloween.

But, the upcoming month is also used to promote breast cancer prevention.

We’re just days away from breast cancer awareness month.

While you may see an overwhelming amount of pink throughout October, it’s important to understand what that color represents to so many families.

For Karon Derrick, it’s something that hits extremely close to home.

She has now been battling breast cancer for 11.5 years.

The same disease that took her mother.

“Initially, it was pity-party mode. I won’t be here in 18 months because she wasn’t here in 18 months. I mean I literally looked at my husband and said we need to get affairs in order and we need to get wills done, we need to do this and we need to do that,” said cancer patient Karon Derrick.

Forward to now and she’s still fighting.

“The third diagnosis was found through routine screening and it was like really, not again. Of course, from that initial one more tests were ordered, and there turned out to be 5 tumors in three locations and it was like you’ve got to be kidding me,” Derrick said.

“You know Karon’s story is on that we’re seeing more often these days in cancer care which are patients who have been through multiple rounds of having cancer or having treatment or being in remission or having a recurrence and dealing with that too,” said Christus Oschner St. Patrick Hospital Dr. David Chang.

Dr. David Chang said one of the patterns he’s seen in the past year and a half is a lack of testing.

“A lot of people are afraid that if people keep on delaying these treatments we’re going to start seeing preventable death again. So my message to everyone in Louisiana is if you’ve missed cancer screening studies like a mammogram, like a colposcopy or pap smear, call your primary care doctor as soon as you can,” Chang said.

“The biggest thing is get your screenings done, get your screenings done. Genetic testing is huge because there are now things out there if they know you have a certain genetic mutation to whatever type of cancer, there are things that can be done to prevent you from ever that particular kind of cancer,” Derrick said.

Derrick wanted to share her story in hopes other people would schedule their routine check-ups.

