Two arrested, one wanted for burglary and theft, authorities say

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two Lake Charles men accused of burglary and theft and are searching for another.

Calcasieu deputies were dispatched to two homes on Sept. 17 in Moss Bluff in reference to a burglary that occurred at the residences, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Upon arrival, one of the victims advised deputies that five firearms were stolen from inside the home, Vincent said.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned Damien L. Hilliard, 37; Micah B. Ortego, 41; and Carlin J. Richard, Jr., 39, all of Lake Charles, were responsible for the burglary and thefts, according to Vincent.

Vincent said between September 21 and 22, Calcasieu detectives made contact with Ortego and Richard.

When detectives spoke with them, they confirmed they were responsible for the burglary and thefts, Vincent said.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Ortego’s residence and located a large amount of methamphetamines, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Ortego and Richard were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

After further investigation, on September 27 detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge Kendrick Guidry for Hilliard’s arrest in the amount of $62,000, according to Vincent.

Vincent said all three suspects are charged with the following:

· Two counts of simple burglary

· Five counts of theft of a firearm

· Two counts of theft less than $1,000

· Two counts of criminal damage to property

Ortego is additionally charged with possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, according to Vincent.

Hilliard and Richard are additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Judge Clayton Davis set Ortego’s bond at $28,500 and Richard’s bond at $23,500. Ortego and Richard also have a detainer from Probation & Parole, according to Vincent.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate Hilliard, Vincent said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

Vincent said detectives have recovered two of the stolen firearms.

