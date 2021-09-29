50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 28, 2021.

David Zeno, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Donald Ray Franklin, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Christopher Michael Trahan, 29, Jennings: 3 counts violations of protective orders; first-offense tracking devices prohibited; stalking.

Willis James Pinion, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Darryll Richmond, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; interfering with a law enforcement investigation; resisting an officer.

Katyron Davjomartin Simon, 23, Lake Charles: Improper language or harassment through telephone communications.

Gerald Demoine Richmond, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule I with intent; interfering with a law enforcement investigation; Battery of a police officer requiring medical attention; resisting an officer; contraband in a penal institution.

Roberto Dion Colon, 28, Lake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court; interfering with a law enforcement investigation; Schedule I with intent.

Theresa Lynn Roach, 27, Ragley: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.

Michael Glenn Ezell, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.

Brandon Paul Cormier, 37, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks of $1,000 or more, but less than $5,000; Schedule I possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; switched license plate.

