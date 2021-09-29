Sulphur man sentenced to 60 years after pleading guilty to a sex crime involving a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex a crime involving a juvenile, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Derrick Kee sentenced Patrick R. Sanner, 53, of Sulphur, to 60 years in prison at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the DA’s office.

Sanner pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a victim under 13, according to the DA’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.