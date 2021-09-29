50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur man sentenced to 60 years after pleading guilty to a sex crime involving a juvenile

Judge Derrick Kee sentenced Patrick R. Sanner, 53, of Sulphur, to 60 years in prison at hard...
Judge Derrick Kee sentenced Patrick R. Sanner, 53, of Sulphur, to 60 years in prison at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the DA’s office.(Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex a crime involving a juvenile, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Derrick Kee sentenced Patrick R. Sanner, 53, of Sulphur, to 60 years in prison at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the DA’s office.

Sanner pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a victim under 13, according to the DA’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

As confirmed by the Houma Courier, Cryer died of an apparent heart attack Tuesday.
Former St. Louis head football coach Charlie Cryer dies at 59
According to the police jury, using flood maps and modeling data, in collaboration with Lake...
State to accept Greinwich Terrace Priority 1 zone buyout applications
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 28, 2021
During the initial investigation, detectives learned Damien L. Hilliard, 37; Micah B. Ortego,...
Two arrested, one wanted for burglary and theft, authorities say