Steady rain causes high water, but no property damage

Those driving carefully with high riding vehicles could make it through flooded streets.(kplc Theresa Schmidt)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -People in the Lake Area have flooded often enough that a heavy rain always brings concern.

But even though it rained hard and steady Tuesday, no word of property damage.

Since the hurricanes a lot of people have complained about trash floating up from Contraband Bayou.

We checked out the waterway near Sale Road and Canal Street. It seemed to be flowing swiftly and therefore draining like it’s supposed to.

There may be a few pockets of standing water in low lying areas, but most of what we saw is road flooding all too familiar to those   who live there.

A spokesperson for the City of Lake Charles says streets and drainage crews have been out ahead of the rain and through the day during the rain, inspecting surface drains and street side catch basins to clear any blockages.  So far, Lake Charles city officials say they have reported no major issues.

As well, the city administrator has verified with the Drainage Board that all pumps are working.

Since the water didn’t get too high and seemed to drain off quickly, we didn’t see the stranded cars that happen sometimes.

City officials suspect an ongoing state project near Kirkman Street and Prien Lake Road may contribute to street flooding there.

But again-- no word of any property damage in homes or businesses or flooded vehicles.

