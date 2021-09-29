Memorial in Welsh honoring lineman killed working on electrical line in 2020

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Welsh is honoring lineman Lyle Fontenot with a memorial following his death in April 2020 while working on an electrical line.

Lyle worked as a lineman in Welsh for many years, and he was well-loved by his family and the community. His wife, Malina Fontenot, said Lyle never met a stranger.

A yellow bench honoring Lyle now welcomes those who choose to stop by the John Blank Sportsman Park.

“It really means a lot to me - to go sit out there, because we’d walk out there every night. So, it’s almost like I can feel him,” Malina said.

Still carrying on their walks, she visits her husband each night at the park.

“Really, I feel peaceful when I go out,” Melina said. “Like, you know, I laugh because I can remember stuff we talked about and what we looked at, and it just kind of excites me, you know - that I have that special spot. We spent a lot of hours out there.”

Malina said that Lyle would have loved the bench, and she’s touched that the community was able to honor him in this way. Now, a part of him will always be there.

“He really loved the park. He really loved Welsh,” project organizer Colby Perry said.

Perry worked on the project and adds that part of Lyle’s memorial are the bricks that community members were able to purchase and have engraved - remembering their loved ones as well.

“It symbolizes a lot of what our town stands for, our small town, and that is that people come together and care for each other,” Perry said.

The memorial is still awaiting a few minor finishing touches, but it is open for the community to visit.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.