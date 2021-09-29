50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man wanted in Jennings shooting arrested before scheduled performance at Houston club

Jermey Freeney, wanted by Jennings police on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as...
Jermey Freeney, wanted by Jennings police on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as other charges, was arrested before he entered a Houston club where he was to perform as a rapper, authorities say.(Jennings Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Jennings was arrested in Houston last month, authorities said.

Jermey Tavon Freeney, 25, of Jennings, was arrested by Houston police just before he entered a club where he was to perform as a rapper, according to Jennings police.

Freeney was wanted by Jennings police in connection with two incidents in June, including one in which authorities say he fired at three people sitting in front of a house, grazing the top of one of their heads.

Jennings police learned in August that Freeney was scheduled to perform at a club in Houston, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

“He was an up-and-coming rapper and he posted on Facebook that he was going to be rapping at a club in Houston,” Semmes said.

When Freeney was arrested in Houston on Aug. 7, he allegedly had a firearm in his possession, leading to him facing a count of possession of a firearm by a felon by Houston police, Semmes said.

Freeney was extradited to Jennings on Sept. 28, and booked into the parish jail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal discharge of weapons.

The first incident for which Freeney was wanted in Jennings was on June 3. Semmes said police were called to a domestic incident.

”As he fled the scene, he stumbled, dropping several items from his person,” Semmes said. “We recovered a firearm, a digital scale and currency.”

The second incident was the shooting, three days later on June 6 near the intersection of Wilbert D. Rochelle and G.C. Chaney

”(Freeney) approached three subjects sitting in the front of a house and fired a gun at them, grazing the top of one of the subject’s head,” Semmes said. “It was nearly a fatality.”

Semmes said Freeney fled in a dark-colored black sedan.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Fredrick "T-Butch" Fontenot, 45, was caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in...
Man arrested after allegedly caught in the act stealing catalytic converters
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 29, 2021
Make sure to take the rain jacket and umbrella before heading out
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours continue today, rain chances with us to end the week
Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office to Hold Jr. Deputy Program This Fall.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office to Hold Jr. Deputy Program This Fall