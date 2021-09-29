Man wanted in Jennings shooting arrested before scheduled performance at Houston club

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Jennings was arrested in Houston last month, authorities said.

Jermey Tavon Freeney, 25, of Jennings, was arrested by Houston police just before he entered a club where he was to perform as a rapper, according to Jennings police.

Freeney was wanted by Jennings police in connection with two incidents in June, including one in which authorities say he fired at three people sitting in front of a house, grazing the top of one of their heads.

Jennings police learned in August that Freeney was scheduled to perform at a club in Houston, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

“He was an up-and-coming rapper and he posted on Facebook that he was going to be rapping at a club in Houston,” Semmes said.

When Freeney was arrested in Houston on Aug. 7, he allegedly had a firearm in his possession, leading to him facing a count of possession of a firearm by a felon by Houston police, Semmes said.

Freeney was extradited to Jennings on Sept. 28, and booked into the parish jail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal discharge of weapons.

The first incident for which Freeney was wanted in Jennings was on June 3. Semmes said police were called to a domestic incident.

”As he fled the scene, he stumbled, dropping several items from his person,” Semmes said. “We recovered a firearm, a digital scale and currency.”

The second incident was the shooting, three days later on June 6 near the intersection of Wilbert D. Rochelle and G.C. Chaney

”(Freeney) approached three subjects sitting in the front of a house and fired a gun at them, grazing the top of one of the subject’s head,” Semmes said. “It was nearly a fatality.”

Semmes said Freeney fled in a dark-colored black sedan.

