Man arrested after allegedly caught in the act stealing catalytic converters

Fredrick "T-Butch" Fontenot, 45, was caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in...
Fredrick "T-Butch" Fontenot, 45, was caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Jennings, authorities said.(Jennings Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A man allegedly caught attempting to steal catalytic converters off of vehicles on Gallup Street was restrained by citizens until police arrived, Jennings authorities say.

When officers responding to the Sept. 27 incident arrived, they detained Fredrick “T-Butch” Fontenot, according to information from the Jennings Police Department. Complainants told police that Fontenot was attempting to steal a catalytic converter off their vehicle, Jennings police said.

A reciprocating saw and wrenches commonly used in catalytic converter thefts were found in Fontenot’s possession, according to Jennings police.

Jennings police also said a used syringe was found in his pocket and methamphetamine was found in a cigarette pack.

Fontenot was arrested but later released on a summons due to lack of bed space at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, according to Jennings police.

