50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU 3.5-point favorites over Auburn

LSU has covered the spread in back-to-back games. (Source: Chris Parent)
LSU has covered the spread in back-to-back games. (Source: Chris Parent)(Chris Parent | Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU enters their contest with Auburn as more than a field goal favorite. The Bayou Bengals were installed as a 3.5-point favorite over Auburn.

LSU is 3-1 overall and 2-2 against the spread. Coach Orgeron’s crew has covered the number in back-to-back games.

Auburn is also 3-1 overall and 2-1 against the spread. Their matchup against Alabama State had no line. Auburn has failed to cover the spread in their last two matchups against Penn State and Georgia State.

Auburn won last year’s matchup, 48-11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) throws a pass for a touchdown to take the lead over Georgia...
TJ Finley makes his return to Baton Rouge on Saturday
Damone Clark returns a forced fumble by Cordale Flott. (Source: Chris Parent)
LSU owns a win streak by ‘blocking out the noise’
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: No. 22 Auburn at LSU
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
Tigers survive late surge by Bulldogs to win SEC opener, 28-25