SWLA sees increase in mosquitoes due to flood waters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some residents in Southwest Louisiana are seeing an increase of mosquitoes, despite the cooler temperatures we had last week. With the heavy rainfall on Tuesday, it’s likely that the pesky bugs will linger even further into fall.

This recent swarm of mosquitoes descended on Southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Nicholas. Scott Harrington, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Manager, said the storm brought heavy rains that almost acted as an incubator for mosquito eggs.

“We were surprised that Nicholas caused enough - we didn’t think we got enough rain, but we obviously did, to where when that passed through it put enough water on the ground to hatch the mosquito eggs,” Harrington said.

The tropical weather isn’t the only reason these annoying creatures have been swarming around Southwest Louisiana. Other factors include rice harvesting and teal season.

“Plus this time of year is teal season, so a lot of people are flooding fields for teal hunting, and they’re also flooding, after they cut rice, they’ll second crop and flood again, so that can cause breeds of mosquitoes to hatch when they flood those fields,” Harrington said.

Calcasieu Parish isn’t the only area that is seeing this problem. Director of Allen Parish Mosquito Control Trevor Strother says they have also seen an increase in mosquitoes.

Strother says flood water mosquitoes can lay their eggs on damp soil or grass, and can stay dormant for up to 10 years. All the dormant eggs need are the right conditions to swarm the area.

“Then when the right circumstances like Nicholas, we get 18 inches of rain, and so much water accumulates, those eggs are incubated and it heats back up, and you just see an ungodly amount of mosquitoes hatch off at one time,” Strother said.

Strother also adds that the incubation period for a mosquito egg is 7 to 12 days, so the recent increase in mosquitoes in the area is right on schedule after the heavy rain that came with Hurricane Nicholas.

Both Strother and Harrington say they have been working hard to spray the parishes, but it takes a lot of time and money to do so.

Harrington said one of their planes can treat 18,000 acres in one flight, but Calcaseiu Parish is 700,000 acres, so it takes a while to spray everything. They have been spraying night and day the past week or so and say the unexpected heavy rainfall Tuesday was not helpful.

“We’re not really happy about this right now because we’re thinking we’re going to continue to be busy, but we are expecting to see a hatch off from this big rain, I would think” Harrington said.

While these mosquitoes are very annoying, both Strother and Harrington said the current bugs in the area are not likely to present any health concerns like West Nile.

