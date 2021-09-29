FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours continue today, rain chances with us to end the week

Rain chances once again remain high (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After the heavy rainfall we saw for our Tuesday we have seen a nice break through the overnight hours as skies have remained mostly cloudy, but thanks to the rain yesterday it is a cooler start. Make sure to pack the rain gear once again as you head out the door as scattered to widespread showers and storms are likely to form later this morning and move throughout the early afternoon.

Heavy downpours likely once again heading throughout today (KPLC)

Heading out the door to work and school this morning we can expect it to be a little drier than what we saw for our Tuesday commute as the area of showers and storms continues to move in from the west. Currently the shield of rain is pushing through Houston and working its way off to the east and northeast with time and this is the area that we will have to watch starting around mid-morning through the early afternoon. The primary concerns with any of the storms is the heavy rainfall as well as the frequent lightning that could accompany any of these storms. With the saturated soil from yesterdays rain it may not take much to have some more ponding on the roadways or flooding risk for backyards. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track any watches or warnings should they be issued. The extra cloud cover and rain will help to keep temperatures relatively comfortable as highs will slowly rise into the lower 80′s.

Staying unsettled through early next week (KPLC)

The soggy pattern we are currently stuck in unfortunately doesn’t look to change a whole lot as an upper level disturbance pushes through for our Thursday as well keeping the shower and storm chances in the forecast. Of course the bigger driving force, which is a cold front back to the west is slowly moving across the heart of the country through late week and that will also help to keep us unsettled with daily storm chances through the weekend. While the days may not be complete washouts you’ll have to keep an eye on any outdoor plans with the scattered storms around and it may be best to go ahead and have an alternative plan to move them indoors just in case. Afternoons stay steady in the lower to middle 80′s through the weekend and even into early next week, which is right at or slightly below average.

Several additional inches of rain possible on top of what we already received (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast drier days are ahead with models pushing the front through on Monday or next week and bringing back sunshine for the rest of the week with low rain chances. We may also get a nice break from some of the higher humidity’s as well with a more northerly wind, but that is something we will have to watch for as we get closer. The tropics still remain active with Major Hurricane Sam moving to the northwest and passing very close to Bermuda over the next few days. The area of interest that is just to the north and east of Bermuda now has a low chance of forming with a more hostile environment, while two waves off Africa still have a decent chance of forming. The first wave has been lowered to 50%, while the second stays at 905 over the next 5 days. Best news of all is neither of these pose a threat to the Gulf or Caribbean over the coming days. For now keep the rain gear handy as the wet pattern continues through the end of the week.

The Atlantic basin remains active over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

