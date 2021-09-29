First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain high this week, a cold front may arrive next week!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another upper level disturbance moved across our area early Wednesday, but thankfully the storms weakened as they moved into SWLA! For the rest of the day and evening we may see a few passing showers, but nothing extreme or widespread. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s by Thursday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The overall weather pattern does not look much different through Friday and that means more rain is likely. It may not be as widespread as Tuesday, but there could be some locally heavy rain in spots. And now that the ground is saturated it will not take much to cause flooding. The short-term models that handled the forecast well the past few days does not show widespread significant rainfall Thursday. But scattered showers and storms are possible anytime, so I am leaving the rain chance at 60% through Friday.

Please keep an eye on the sky and obviously you should use our First Alert Weather App to track the rain. And remember that streets flood much quicker now due to debris in the drainage systems.

By the end of the week into next weekend the upper level low responsible for the increased rain chances will dissipate and our rain chances will drop back to 40% for both weekend days. If you have outdoor plans it would be best to have an indoor alternative in case it rains, but don’t cancel your plans unless rain is a no-go.

Now some good news, a cold front looks to arrive early next week; and I’ve told you that all week. But the difference now is that it looks like we may actually see somewhat cooler air arrive with the front! Still not as cool as last week, but low to mid 60s for morning lows may arrive as early as Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Obviously that is a long way out in time and subject to change.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week. However we are monitoring hurricane Sam located over the central Atlantic Ocean, but it is expected to turn north and threaten no land areas.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

