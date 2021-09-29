50/50 Thursdays
Cryogenic insulation company ends lease early at Port of Lake Charles

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Port of Lake Charles welcomed Dongsung Finetec International, Inc. to the Lake Area with the understanding that the $5 million investment would bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

“They specialize in cryogenic insulation,” said Jon Ringo with the Port of Lake Charles. “They make insulation panels to support the LNG industry.”

The Korean-based company recently requested an early termination of their lease. An agreement was made for the company to pay a portion of the remaining rent.

“They requested to terminate their lease early. What they said to us is that they just don’t have enough projects to justify the plant,” Ringo said.

Ringo said the company’s explanation led them to believe it was a decision made due to the delay in LNG projects. Jim Rock with the Lake Area Industry Alliance said there is not a delay. He said construction is ahead of schedule.

“They are actually well above schedule, and it looks right now like they might be starting up as early as the end of this year, which is almost a full year ahead of schedule, which is pretty remarkable given the challenges,” Rock said.

We reached out to the Dongsung Finetec International, but have not received an answer.

